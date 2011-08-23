BRATISLAVA, Aug 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

COALITION LEADERS' MEETING

Leaders of the ruling coalition parties will meet to debate current domestic and euro zone issues, major focus on the finance ministry's 2012 state budget draft, 1300 GMT

SLOVAKIA TO VOTE LAST ON EURO ZONE BAILOUT FUND -PM

Slovakia will vote on a capacity boost and new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund after other euro zone member states, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Monday, while others push for swift ratification of the July agreements on the moves.

related news

SLOVAK FINMIN: EFSF DEAL TOUGH, BUT NO BETTER OPTION

European leaders' agreements on boosting the euro zone's bailout fund are a politically tough step, but the euro zone had to do it as there was no better alternative, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos wrote in an opinion piece in the daily Hospodarske Noviny on Monday.

related news

SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 101.6 MLN IN 9-YR BONDS

Slovakia sold 101.6 million euros ($146.5 mln) worth of nine-year, four-percent coupon state bonds in an auction on Monday, the Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

[DI:nE9E7II00T] related news

MERKEL PRESSURED, COLLATERAL ROW RAGES ON

Germany's Angela Merkel faced mounting domestic criticism of her euro zone policies on Monday, with the Bundesbank slamming an anti-crisis package she agreed to in Brussels last month and a senior ally warning he would vote against key parts of it.

related news

SOCCER-WEISS PASSES MEDICAL WITH DYNAMO KIEV

Slovakia winger Vladimir Weiss is moving to Dynamo Kiev from Manchester City, the Ukrainian club said.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

NEW VW UP! ON TIME

Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) will launch production of its new small-size model Up!, at its Slovak assembly plant as planned in autumn, with first cars set for the German market. The new model will boost the plant's annual production capacity to 400,000 units.

Hospodarske noviny, page 11

CONSUMPTION CONFIDENCE EDGES UP

The consumption confidence indicator rose by 2.8 points to -21.9 points in July as households are more optimistic about trends in the labour market and economy performance, the Statistics Office data showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 5

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)