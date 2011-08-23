BRATISLAVA, Aug 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
COALITION LEADERS' MEETING
Leaders of the ruling coalition parties will meet to debate
current domestic and euro zone issues, major focus on the
finance ministry's 2012 state budget draft, 1300 GMT
SLOVAKIA TO VOTE LAST ON EURO ZONE BAILOUT FUND -PM
Slovakia will vote on a capacity boost and new powers for
the euro zone's bailout fund after other euro zone member
states, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Monday, while
others push for swift ratification of the July agreements on the
moves.
SLOVAK FINMIN: EFSF DEAL TOUGH, BUT NO BETTER OPTION
European leaders' agreements on boosting the euro zone's
bailout fund are a politically tough step, but the euro zone had
to do it as there was no better alternative, Slovak Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos wrote in an opinion piece in the daily
Hospodarske Noviny on Monday.
SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 101.6 MLN IN 9-YR BONDS
Slovakia sold 101.6 million euros ($146.5 mln) worth of
nine-year, four-percent coupon state bonds in an
auction on Monday, the Finance Ministry's Debt and Liquidity
Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
MERKEL PRESSURED, COLLATERAL ROW RAGES ON
Germany's Angela Merkel faced mounting domestic criticism of
her euro zone policies on Monday, with the Bundesbank slamming
an anti-crisis package she agreed to in Brussels last month and
a senior ally warning he would vote against key parts of it.
SOCCER-WEISS PASSES MEDICAL WITH DYNAMO KIEV
Slovakia winger Vladimir Weiss is moving to Dynamo Kiev from
Manchester City, the Ukrainian club said.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
NEW VW UP! ON TIME
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will launch production of its new
small-size model Up!, at its Slovak assembly plant as planned in
autumn, with first cars set for the German market. The new model
will boost the plant's annual production capacity to 400,000
units.
Hospodarske noviny, page 11
CONSUMPTION CONFIDENCE EDGES UP
The consumption confidence indicator rose by 2.8 points to
-21.9 points in July as households are more optimistic about
trends in the labour market and economy performance, the
Statistics Office data showed.
Hospodarske noviny, page 5
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova)