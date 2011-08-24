US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as investors seek fresh catalysts
BRATISLAVA, Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.
JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA
The central bank will publish preliminary June and revised May current account data, 0800 GMT
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
UNIONS ON EFSF, ESM
The unions will hold a news conference to comment on boosting the current European rescue fund EFSF and creating of the new European Stability Mechanism ESM, 0730 GMT
SLOVAK PM SAYS GDP GROWTH FORECAST TOO OPTIMISTIC
The outlook for Slovakia's economic growth in a 2012 state budget draft is too optimistic and will be adjusted based on new forecasts due in coming weeks, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Tuesday.
SLOVAK C.BANK SAYS C/A SWUNG INTO SURPLUS IN JUNE Slovakia's current account swung into a small surplus in June after a 43 million euro deficit in May, benefiting from a foreign trade surplus, the central bank said on Tuesday.
MINISTER DRAGS BERLIN INTO EURO CRISIS COLLATERAL ROW
A minister in Angela Merkel's conservative party propelled Germany into a debate about guarantees on bailout payments to Greece, backing a demand from Finland for collateral, but Berlin distanced itself from her comments.
MINISTER DRAGS BERLIN INTO EURO CRISIS COLLATERAL ROW

A minister in Angela Merkel's conservative party propelled Germany into a debate about guarantees on bailout payments to Greece, backing a demand from Finland for collateral, but Berlin distanced itself from her comments.
DOCTORS THREATEN TO QUIT THEIR JOBS
Almost 4,000 doctors out of Slovakia's total 9,553 are ready to quit as of August 25, after failed talks with the government on higher salaries, stopping of hospital transformation, the Doctors Union Association said.
Sme, page 7
RUSSIAN RAILWAYS WANTS STATE OWNED CARGO
Russian state railway company is interested to acquire a controlling control share in Slovak state-run rail-freight company Cargo, the company said. The transport ministry said there were not in talks with Russian side, adding future owner will be chosen through a regular tender.
Sme, page 6
SLOVAK TELEKOM APPEAL ON LICENCE EXTENSION
Slovak biggest mobile and fix-line service provider Slovak
Telekom (ST), run but Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), was expected
to appeal against the 48 million euro($69 million) licence
extension. ST declined to comment.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
