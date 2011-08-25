BRATISLAVA, Aug 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
S&P UPS SLOVAKIA OUTLOOK IN RARE BOOST FOR EURO ZONE
Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Slovakia's A+ rating
to positive on Wednesday, saying it may upgrade the euro zone
state if it delivers on promised public deficit cuts, stabilises
debt levels and presses ahead with other planned reforms.
FRANCE TELECOM APPEALS AGAINST SLOVAK LICENCE FEE
Orange Slovakia, a unit of France Telecom , appealed on
Wednesday against a 40.7 million euro ($58.6 mln) fee imposed by
the regulator for a 10-year extension of its licence.
SLOVAK JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS 16 MLN EUROS
The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of
16 million euros ($23 million) in June, compared with a 116
million euro gap in the same period of 2010, the central bank
(NBS) said on Wednesday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
SLOVAKS BELIEVE IN EURO
Two thirds of Slovaks believe that having the euro as
currency was a good decision, despite current debt crisis
troubling the euro area, a survey conducted by the polling
agency Polis Slovakia showed.
Sme, page 6
