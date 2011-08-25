BRATISLAVA, Aug 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

S&P UPS SLOVAKIA OUTLOOK IN RARE BOOST FOR EURO ZONE

Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Slovakia's A+ rating to positive on Wednesday, saying it may upgrade the euro zone state if it delivers on promised public deficit cuts, stabilises debt levels and presses ahead with other planned reforms.

FRANCE TELECOM APPEALS AGAINST SLOVAK LICENCE FEE Orange Slovakia, a unit of France Telecom , appealed on Wednesday against a 40.7 million euro ($58.6 mln) fee imposed by the regulator for a 10-year extension of its licence.

SLOVAK JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS 16 MLN EUROS

The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of 16 million euros ($23 million) in June, compared with a 116 million euro gap in the same period of 2010, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday.

SLOVAKS BELIEVE IN EURO

Two thirds of Slovaks believe that having the euro as currency was a good decision, despite current debt crisis troubling the euro area, a survey conducted by the polling agency Polis Slovakia showed.

Sme, page 6

