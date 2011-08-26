BRATISLAVA, Aug 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN'S SLOVAK PRODUCTION UP 45 PCT IN H1
Output of German car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in
Slovakia jumped by 45 percent in the first half, the company's
Slovak unit said on Thursday.
[DI:nL5E7JP11W] related news
CYCLING-SAGAN WINS STAGE SIX OF VUELTA, CHAVANEL LEADS
Slovakia's Peter Sagan won stage six of the Tour of Spain on
Thursday as France's Sylvain Chavanel retained the overall lead.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Previous stories on Slovak data.............
Overview of economic data and forecasts..........
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
2012 BUDGET OUTLOOK STILL BLURRED
Uncertainty about trends in global economy, especially the
of the euro zone, are likely to hit Slovakia through weaker tax
collection next year and the euro country will have to take
additional measure to secure planned austerity.
The finance ministry said will present updated economic
growth forecast in the coming days and adjust the 2012 state
budget draft.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
PSA PEUGEOT SLOVAKIA SEES WEAKER DEMAND
French car maker PSA Peugot Citroen said demand
for cars manufactured at its Slovak assembly plant could drop in
the second half of the year, based on appetite in the western
Europe, troubled by falling economic, consumer confidence.
Sme, page 7
SPP'S 'BIANCO CHECK' INVALID
Slovak as utility SPP, run by Gaz de France and
E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE), will not have to pay a shady check
worth 1 billion Czech crowns ($59.2 mln to Swiss-based Gen Man
Ventures, Slovak Highest Court ruling showed.
Sme, page 7
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
($1 = 16.890 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova)