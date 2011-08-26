BRATISLAVA, Aug 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN'S SLOVAK PRODUCTION UP 45 PCT IN H1

Output of German car maker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) in Slovakia jumped by 45 percent in the first half, the company's Slovak unit said on Thursday.

CYCLING-SAGAN WINS STAGE SIX OF VUELTA, CHAVANEL LEADS

Slovakia's Peter Sagan won stage six of the Tour of Spain on Thursday as France's Sylvain Chavanel retained the overall lead.

2012 BUDGET OUTLOOK STILL BLURRED

2012 BUDGET OUTLOOK STILL BLURRED

Uncertainty about trends in global economy, especially the of the euro zone, are likely to hit Slovakia through weaker tax collection next year and the euro country will have to take additional measure to secure planned austerity.

The finance ministry said will present updated economic growth forecast in the coming days and adjust the 2012 state budget draft.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

PSA PEUGEOT SLOVAKIA SEES WEAKER DEMAND

French car maker PSA Peugot Citroen said demand for cars manufactured at its Slovak assembly plant could drop in the second half of the year, based on appetite in the western Europe, troubled by falling economic, consumer confidence.

Sme, page 7

SPP'S 'BIANCO CHECK' INVALID

Slovak as utility SPP, run by Gaz de France and E.ON Ruhrgas ( EONGn.DE ), will not have to pay a shady check worth 1 billion Czech crowns ($59.2 mln to Swiss-based Gen Man Ventures, Slovak Highest Court ruling showed.

Sme, page 7

