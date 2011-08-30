BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
SLOVAK PARTY TO BLOC EURO BAILOUT - PARTY CHIEF
BERLIN, Aug 26 Slovakia should block changes to
the euro zone's rescue fund, a senior Slovak politician said,
reiterating his opposition to the currency bloc's plans to
tackle the debt crisis.
SLOVAKS CUT GROWTH F'CASTS ON MARKET, GLOBAL ECONOMY WOES
Slovakia's economy will expand slower than previously
expected in the years ahead, hit by turmoil in financial markets
and the cooling of the economies of key business partners, the
Finance Ministry said on Friday.
ECB ASKS SLOVAKS TO ADJUST PLANNED BANK LEVY
The European Central Bank (ECB) asked Slovakia on Friday to
adjust its planned bank levy, to prevent risks of double
charging and make it flexible enough to adapt to regulatory
changes in the European Union.
SLOVAK ECONMIN AGREES 138 MW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY
Slovakia's economy ministry approved construction of nine
small and mid-size power plants with a total capacity of 138
megawatts, ministry data showed on Friday.
SLOVAK-CZECH GRID CAPACITY DROP ONLY TEMPORARY
Capacity drop in the Czech and Slovak transmission grid was
only temporary due to maintenance and a return to normal was due
next week, Slovakia's grid operator (SEPS) said on Friday.
CYCLING-KITTEL'S FIRST GRAND TOUR WIN MARRED BY PILEUP
Up-and-coming German sprinter Marcel Kittel's first victory
in a Grand Tour was overshadowed by a mass pileup in the final
kilometre of the Tour of Spain's 182.9-km seventh stage on
Friday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
BUSINESSES ON STATE BUDGET
Slimmer state administration, sale of the state properties
and cuts in government spending should key priority to needed
150 million euros($ 218 million) for 2012 state budget, the
country's business association said.
Unification of excise taxes at 20 percent would also be an
option. Slovaks have a 19 percent flat tax system on most of
income, services and products.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
