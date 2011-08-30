BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

SLOVAK PARTY TO BLOC EURO BAILOUT - PARTY CHIEF

BERLIN, Aug 26 Slovakia should block changes to the euro zone's rescue fund, a senior Slovak politician said, reiterating his opposition to the currency bloc's plans to tackle the debt crisis.

[DI:nL5E7JQ2CZ] related news

SLOVAKS CUT GROWTH F'CASTS ON MARKET, GLOBAL ECONOMY WOES

Slovakia's economy will expand slower than previously expected in the years ahead, hit by turmoil in financial markets and the cooling of the economies of key business partners, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

[DI:nL5E7JQ1W7] related news

ECB ASKS SLOVAKS TO ADJUST PLANNED BANK LEVY

The European Central Bank (ECB) asked Slovakia on Friday to adjust its planned bank levy, to prevent risks of double charging and make it flexible enough to adapt to regulatory changes in the European Union.

[DI:nL5E7JQ248] related news

SLOVAK ECONMIN AGREES 138 MW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY

Slovakia's economy ministry approved construction of nine small and mid-size power plants with a total capacity of 138 megawatts, ministry data showed on Friday.

[DI:nL5E7JQ1AF] related news

SLOVAK-CZECH GRID CAPACITY DROP ONLY TEMPORARY

Capacity drop in the Czech and Slovak transmission grid was only temporary due to maintenance and a return to normal was due next week, Slovakia's grid operator (SEPS) said on Friday.

related news

CYCLING-KITTEL'S FIRST GRAND TOUR WIN MARRED BY PILEUP

Up-and-coming German sprinter Marcel Kittel's first victory in a Grand Tour was overshadowed by a mass pileup in the final kilometre of the Tour of Spain's 182.9-km seventh stage on Friday.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

BUSINESSES ON STATE BUDGET

Slimmer state administration, sale of the state properties and cuts in government spending should key priority to needed 150 million euros($ 218 million) for 2012 state budget, the country's business association said.

Unification of excise taxes at 20 percent would also be an option. Slovaks have a 19 percent flat tax system on most of income, services and products.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch ($1 = 16.890 Czech Crowns) ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)