BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Government will hold the regular weekly meeting, no major
economic issues on agenda, 0800 GMT
PRESIDENT MEETS VW REPRESENTATIVES
President Ivan Gasparovic will meet Andreas Tostmann, head
of Germany's Volkswagen Slovak unit and other company senior
officials in occasion of the 20th anniversary of VW in Slovakia,
0900 GMT
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
ECONOMIC SENTIMENT DROPS
The economic sentiment indicator in August fell by 2.4
points to 91.8 points, down from 97.2 points in January,
registering a worsening of mood of businesses across all
sectors, as cooling global economy, austerity weight.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova)