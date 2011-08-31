BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Government will hold the regular weekly meeting, no major economic issues on agenda, 0800 GMT

PRESIDENT MEETS VW REPRESENTATIVES

President Ivan Gasparovic will meet Andreas Tostmann, head of Germany's Volkswagen Slovak unit and other company senior officials in occasion of the 20th anniversary of VW in Slovakia, 0900 GMT ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

ECONOMIC SENTIMENT DROPS

The economic sentiment indicator in August fell by 2.4 points to 91.8 points, down from 97.2 points in January, registering a worsening of mood of businesses across all sectors, as cooling global economy, austerity weight.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

