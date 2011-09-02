BRATISLAVA, Sept 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

STATE BUDGET

The finance ministry will publish central state budget data for the January-August period.

GERMAN WESTERWELLE VISIT

German Foreign Minister and head of the Free Democrats party Guido Westerwelle will meet with his Slovak counterpart Mikulas Dzurinda, news conference 0935 GMT.

VW SEES SLOVAK PRODUCTION AT FULL CAPACITY IN 2012

Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) plans to produce 400,000 cars at its Slovak site next year, reaching the assembly plant's anticipated full annual capacity, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.

AMENDED LABOUR CODE

An amended labour code, designed to boost entered the labour market's flexibility and support job creation, entered into force on Thursday. The unions want to challenge it in the constitutional court.

