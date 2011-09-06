BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
FINAL Q2 GDP DATA
The Statistics Office will publish final second quarter
gross domestic product (GDP) data, 0700 GMT.
The Office's flash estimate, published in August, showed
that the heavily export-reliant economy rose +0.9 percent on the
quarter and 3.3 percent on the year.
Q2 REAL AVG WAGE
The Statistics Office will publish real average wage data
for the second quarter, 0700 GMT.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will reconvene after summer holidays and open
its September session, 1100 GMT. Slovak deputies could possible
open a debate on the EFSF during this month's session., but the
vote was not likely to take place soon.
SLOVAKS SHOULD VOTE ON EFSF EARLIER THAN DEC - FINMIN
Slovakia should implement European Union's agreement on
strengthening the euro zone's temporary bailout vehicle quickly
and holding a vote only in December as suggested by a coalition
partner would be counterproductive, the Slovak Finance Ministry
said on Monday.
SLOVAKS EYE SYNDICATED BOND, DOUBTS ABOUT MKT CONDITIONS
Slovakia will look to sell up to 2 billion euros ($2.8 bln)
worth of a new seven-year bond via syndication this autumn if
concerns about market conditions ease, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.
SLOVAKS SELL 250.8 MLN EUR IN 2013 FLOATING-RATE BONDS
Slovakia sold 250.8 million euros worth of floating-rate
bonds due in October 2013 in an auction on
Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency (ARDAL) said.
ENEL'S SLOVAK UNIT COMPLETES BOHUNICE UNIT WORK
The Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), unit of
Italy's Enel , said on Monday it had concluded
maintenance works at the 3rd unit at its nuclear power plant in
Jaslovske Bohunice on Saturday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
COALITION MAJORITY AT RISK
Two coalition deputies, possibly members of the Christian
Democrats' faction, consider to leave the coalition ranks and
become independent, a move which would strip the government of
majority in the parliament, sources said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
PM TO FACE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will face a no-confidence vote
in the parliament in the coming weeks, initiated by the
opposition party SMER, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico.
SMER accuses Radicova as bad political management.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
(Reporting by Martin Santa)