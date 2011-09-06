BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

FINAL Q2 GDP DATA

The Statistics Office will publish final second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, 0700 GMT.

The Office's flash estimate, published in August, showed that the heavily export-reliant economy rose +0.9 percent on the quarter and 3.3 percent on the year.

Q2 REAL AVG WAGE

The Statistics Office will publish real average wage data for the second quarter, 0700 GMT.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will reconvene after summer holidays and open its September session, 1100 GMT. Slovak deputies could possible open a debate on the EFSF during this month's session., but the vote was not likely to take place soon.

SLOVAKS SHOULD VOTE ON EFSF EARLIER THAN DEC - FINMIN

Slovakia should implement European Union's agreement on strengthening the euro zone's temporary bailout vehicle quickly and holding a vote only in December as suggested by a coalition partner would be counterproductive, the Slovak Finance Ministry said on Monday.

SLOVAKS EYE SYNDICATED BOND, DOUBTS ABOUT MKT CONDITIONS

Slovakia will look to sell up to 2 billion euros ($2.8 bln) worth of a new seven-year bond via syndication this autumn if concerns about market conditions ease, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.

SLOVAKS SELL 250.8 MLN EUR IN 2013 FLOATING-RATE BONDS

Slovakia sold 250.8 million euros worth of floating-rate bonds due in October 2013 in an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

ENEL'S SLOVAK UNIT COMPLETES BOHUNICE UNIT WORK

The Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), unit of Italy's Enel , said on Monday it had concluded maintenance works at the 3rd unit at its nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice on Saturday.

COALITION MAJORITY AT RISK

Two coalition deputies, possibly members of the Christian Democrats' faction, consider to leave the coalition ranks and become independent, a move which would strip the government of majority in the parliament, sources said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

PM TO FACE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will face a no-confidence vote in the parliament in the coming weeks, initiated by the opposition party SMER, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico. SMER accuses Radicova as bad political management.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

