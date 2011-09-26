BRATISLAVA, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

GERMAN PRESIDENT ON VISIT

The German president Christiana Wulff will start his 2-days official visit to Slovakia.

PM ON VISIT IN CROATIA

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will start a one-day visit to Croatia and meet her Croatian counterpart Jadranka Kosorova, press conference 0915.

PM TO TALK WITH COALITION LEADERS ON EFSF

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will hold individual talks with her coalition partners to debate approval of the EFSF's strengthening in the parliament, talks planned in the evening hours.

SLOVAK PARTY KEEPS EFSF OPPOSITION, QUIET ON CONFIDENCE VOTE

A Slovak junior government party reiterated opposition to expanding the mandate of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund on Saturday, and declined to say whether it would support the government if it tied the vote to a confidence motion.

KIA MOTORS TO ADD 3RD SHIFT AT SLOVAKIA PLANT IN EARLY 2012

Kia Motors , South Korea's second-biggest automaker, plans to introduce a third shift at its Slovakia plant in the first quarter of next year and to hire 1,000 new employees to expand output, a spokesman said.

CONFIDENCE MOTION

Number of members of the coalition party Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) wants to the EFSF vote with the confidence motion and push the Prime Minister Iveta Radicova to make this step on Tuesday party meeting, the source close to daily Hospodarske noviny said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

DOCTORS' RESIGNATIONS

Some 2,000 doctors, out of total 6,000, handed in their resignation in a protest against low salaries and transformation of hospital to private companies. The doctors' unions expected to announce the final number of resignations on September 30.

Sme, page 1

CAR INDUSTRY

The Automotive Industry Association expected the sector will add this year around 5,000 new jobs as the main car makers started to hire new employees. This could create new 14,000 jobs in the supplier sector.

Sme, page 8

