BRATISLAVA, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
GERMAN PRESIDENT ON VISIT
German president Christiana Wulff will continue his 2-day
official visit in Slovakia and will meet his Slovak counterpart
President Ivan Gasparovic as well as Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova. Presser after meeting of presidents - 0910 GMT.
C.BANK TO PRESENT ECON FCAST
ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, governor of the
Slovak central bank (NBS), will present the NBS' new forecast
for GDP, inflation and current account and will comment on
Slovakia, and on the euro area. Press conference at 1100 GMT.
C.BANK ON C/A
The central bank will comment on July current account balance
data.
SDKU MEETING
The senior coalition party The Slovak Democratic and
Christian Union (SDKU) will hold a meeting to discuss whether to
connect the vote on boosting the euro zone rescue fund EFSF with
the vote of confidence in the government. Meeting at 1200 GMT.
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Previous stories on Slovak data.............
Overview of economic data and forecasts..........
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
SDKU MEETING
Unnamed members of the senior coalition party SDKU told the
daily they did not expect that a final decision on the EFSF vote
and the possibility to tie it with the confidence vote would be
agreed already at today's meeting because the expected
parliament vote will not take place until late October.
Sme, page 3
SLOVAK TELEKOM
The state-owned stakes of Slovak Telekom (ST), where
Deutsche Telekom (DT) (DTEGn.DE) owns the controlling 51 percent
stake, should be sell as earlier as it gets as DT has rejected
to pay the state full amount of dividends, the National Property
Fund said.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
MOBILE OPERATORS' LICENCES
The telecommunication regulator upheld its decision that the
country's two major mobile network services providers Orange
Slovensko, a unit of France Telekom and T-Mobile, a
unit of Deutsche Telekom must pay licence extension fees. The
operators had appealed an earlier ruling by the regulator in
August.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)