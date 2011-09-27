BRATISLAVA, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

GERMAN PRESIDENT ON VISIT

German president Christiana Wulff will continue his 2-day official visit in Slovakia and will meet his Slovak counterpart President Ivan Gasparovic as well as Prime Minister Iveta Radicova. Presser after meeting of presidents - 0910 GMT.

C.BANK TO PRESENT ECON FCAST

ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, governor of the Slovak central bank (NBS), will present the NBS' new forecast for GDP, inflation and current account and will comment on Slovakia, and on the euro area. Press conference at 1100 GMT.

C.BANK ON C/A The central bank will comment on July current account balance data.

SDKU MEETING

The senior coalition party The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) will hold a meeting to discuss whether to connect the vote on boosting the euro zone rescue fund EFSF with the vote of confidence in the government. Meeting at 1200 GMT.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

SDKU MEETING

Unnamed members of the senior coalition party SDKU told the daily they did not expect that a final decision on the EFSF vote and the possibility to tie it with the confidence vote would be agreed already at today's meeting because the expected parliament vote will not take place until late October.

Sme, page 3

SLOVAK TELEKOM

The state-owned stakes of Slovak Telekom (ST), where Deutsche Telekom (DT) ( DTEGn.DE ) owns the controlling 51 percent stake, should be sell as earlier as it gets as DT has rejected to pay the state full amount of dividends, the National Property Fund said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

MOBILE OPERATORS' LICENCES

The telecommunication regulator upheld its decision that the country's two major mobile network services providers Orange Slovensko, a unit of France Telekom and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom must pay licence extension fees. The operators had appealed an earlier ruling by the regulator in August.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)