BRATISLAVA, Oct 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

COALITION MEETING

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet the coalition parties' leaders to discuss the vote on EFSF, 0700 GMT.

OCTOBER PARLIAMENT SESSION

Parliament will start its October session and vote on the euro zone rescue fund EFSF, 1100 GMT.

UNIONS TO PROTEST

Unions will block the borders with Czech Republic, Austria, Poland and Hungary to stage on protest against the payroll-tax reform, 1330 GMT

SLOVAK PM TO PUT GOVT ON LINE AHEAD OF EFSF VOTE

Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will put the future of her government on the line on Tuesday before lawmakers cast ballots on a euro zone rescue mechanism that one of her junior ruling parties looks set to shoot down.

related news

SLOVAK PM THREATENS TO QUIT IF NO DEAL ON EURO FUND

Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova threatened on Monday to quit if her centre-right coalition does not reach agreement on Tuesday to expand the euro zone's bailout fund, a government source said.

related news

POLL SHOWS MORE SLOVAKS SUPPORT EXPANDING EFSF

Around 45 percent of Slovaks support expanding the European Union's EFSF safety net, a poll showed on Monday, a result that could raise pressure on a rebel ruling party that has vowed to oppose a deal aimed at safeguarding the currency bloc. ?

related news

SLOVAKIA PLANS TO INVEST $1 BLN IN INDONESIA

Slovakia plans to invest more than $1 billion in Indonesia, President Ivan Gasparovic said on Monday after meeting his Indonesian counterpart, without giving details or a time frame.

related news

SLOVAK AUG TRADE SURPLUS EUR 160.6 MLN

Slovak foreign trade balance showed an unexpected surplus of 160.6 million euros ($217 mln)in August, after a revised 44.8 million euro surplus in July, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

related news

SLOVAK COALITION SPLIT ON EFSF, TALKS CONTINUE

A party in Slovakia's ruling coalition rejected a compromise deal on broadening a euro zone rescue fund on Monday, a move that could force the prime minister to seek opposition support for a deal that is vital to EU efforts to contain a growing debt crisis.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

CITIES WANTS EFSF APPROVED

Slovakia's association of towns and villages appealed to the government to approve strengthening of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and stand up to country's responsibility for being part of the euro zone.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

VW OPENS NEW PAINT SHOP

Germany's car maker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) opened a new 100-million-euro paint shop at its Slovakia's assembly plant on Monday, the project is expected to create 300 new jobs.

Sme, page 7

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)