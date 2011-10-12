BRATISLAVA, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

AUGUST NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics office will publish August new industrial output data, 0700 GMT

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The outgoing government will hold its weekly meeting, 1300 GMT. The cabinet is expected to debate adjusted state budget draft and a new bank levy.

EFSF BRINGS DOWN SLOVAK GOVT, BUT STILL SET TO PASS

Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday brought down the government by rejecting a plan to expand the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, crucial to containing a spreading debt crisis.

SLOVAKIA BLOCKS EURO RESCUE FUND; LOAN BUYS TIME FOR GREECE

The parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on Tuesday, but international lenders said they were likely to grant a loan to Greece next month, buying time for a broader response.

AUSTRIA COUNTS ON SLOVAKIA, READY TO HELP GREECE

Austria is counting on fellow euro zone member Slovakia to support a strengthened safety net for struggling countries and sees no alternative to lending Greece more money to cope with its debt crisis, Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said.

FACTBOX-SLOVAKIA'S PARLIAMENT MAKE-UP

Slovakia's parliament is expected to reject expansion of the euro zone bailout fund on Tuesday and at least delay the ratification of the pact for hours or days .

