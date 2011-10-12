BRATISLAVA, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
AUGUST NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics office will publish August new industrial
output data, 0700 GMT
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The outgoing government will hold its weekly meeting, 1300
GMT. The cabinet is expected to debate adjusted state budget
draft and a new bank levy.
EFSF BRINGS DOWN SLOVAK GOVT, BUT STILL SET TO PASS
Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday brought down the government
by rejecting a plan to expand the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund,
crucial to containing a spreading debt crisis.
SLOVAKIA BLOCKS EURO RESCUE FUND; LOAN BUYS TIME FOR GREECE
The parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a
bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on
Tuesday, but international lenders said they were likely to
grant a loan to Greece next month, buying time for a broader
response.
AUSTRIA COUNTS ON SLOVAKIA, READY TO HELP GREECE
Austria is counting on fellow euro zone member Slovakia to
support a strengthened safety net for struggling countries and
sees no alternative to lending Greece more money to cope with
its debt crisis, Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said.
FACTBOX-SLOVAKIA'S PARLIAMENT MAKE-UP
Slovakia's parliament is expected to reject expansion of the
euro zone bailout fund on Tuesday and at least delay the
ratification of the pact for hours or days .
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
