BRATISLAVA, Oct 14Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

SEPTEMBER EU-NORM INFLATION DATA

The Statistics office will publish September EU-norm inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month and by 4.3 percent annually in September.

PM TO MEET WITH PRESIDENT

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet with President Ivan Gasparovic to discuss the current political situation, 0800 GMT.

KIA TO INTRODUCE A NEW MODEL

Slovak unit of south Korean car maker Kia Motors will hold a press conference on the launch of its new model Kia Venga, at 0810 GMT in Zilina.

SLOVAK PARLIAMENT APPROVES SNAP POLLS IN MARCH

Slovakia's parliament approved a plan on Thursday to hold an early election on March 10, after the centre-right cabinet collapsed in a confidence motion tied to a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund.

related news

SLOVAKIA CLEARS WAY FOR EURO ZONE RESCUE FUND

Slovakia finally ratified new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund on Thursday, the last country to do so, clearing the way for a bolder effort to arrest Europe's sovereign debt crisis, which threatens global financial stability.

related news

SLOVAK EFSF APPROVAL COMPLETES RATIFICATION PROCESS

Slovakia's parliament backed a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday after political parties agreed to hold an early election, concluding the ratification process in all euro zone countries.

related news

related news

EU'S BARROSO HOPES SLOVAK SOLUTION FOUND FOR EFSF VOTE European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he was confident Slovakia would approve changes to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, and that this would not be a problem for EU leaders when they meet on Oct. 23.

related news

ECB'S MAKUCH - CANNOT RULE OUT EURO ZONE RECESSION

The euro zone could fall back into recession if downside risks materialise, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.

related news

ECB'S MAKUCH CALLS FOR CLOSER FISCAL COOPERATION

The euro zone needs to cooperate closer on fiscal issues, Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.

related news

SLOVAK HEADLINE INFLATION ABOVE FCAST IN SEPT

Slovak consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on the month in September, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.3 percent, its highest mark since December 2008, the Statistics Office said Thursday.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

SLOVAK RATING COULD WORSEN

Agency Standard and Poor's said that they could consider a change to the current rating of Slovakia at A+ if reforms will be delayed and the political situation will worsen the consolidation of the public finances.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

FINMIN FORECAST

The finance ministry's Institute for Financial Policy said it is possible the November forecast for growth in the Slovak economy in 2012 could be slower than previously expected, towards 2 percent from 3.4 percent seen in budget.

Sme, page 3

PAYROLL-TAX REFORM

The outgoing Prime Minister Ivetea Radicova said the payroll-tax reform will be likely not approved after the fall of the government, however the decision is still on the parties.

Sme, page 3

NEW HEAD OF PARLIAMENT

Pavel Hrusovsky from coalition party Christian Democrats (KDH) has replaced former parliament leader Richard Sulik from rebellion junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

Sme, page 4

MINIMAL WAGE TO RISE

The minimal wage will rise from next year by 3.2 percent to 327.2 euros, the government decided on Thursday.

Sme, page 10

LESS COLLECTED TAXES

The tax revenues of state budget in the first 3 quarters of 2011 have dropped to 6.206 billion euros which was less by 5.8 percent than previously planned.

Sme, page 10

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)