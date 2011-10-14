BRATISLAVA, Oct 14Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
SEPTEMBER EU-NORM INFLATION DATA
The Statistics office will publish September EU-norm
inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll had
forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month and
by 4.3 percent annually in September.
PM TO MEET WITH PRESIDENT
Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet with
President Ivan Gasparovic to discuss the current political
situation, 0800 GMT.
KIA TO INTRODUCE A NEW MODEL
Slovak unit of south Korean car maker Kia Motors
will hold a press conference on the launch of its new model Kia
Venga, at 0810 GMT in Zilina.
SLOVAK PARLIAMENT APPROVES SNAP POLLS IN MARCH
Slovakia's parliament approved a plan on Thursday to hold an
early election on March 10, after the centre-right cabinet
collapsed in a confidence motion tied to a plan to strengthen
the euro zone's rescue fund.
SLOVAKIA CLEARS WAY FOR EURO ZONE RESCUE FUND
Slovakia finally ratified new powers for the euro zone's
rescue fund on Thursday, the last country to do so, clearing the
way for a bolder effort to arrest Europe's sovereign debt
crisis, which threatens global financial stability.
SLOVAK EFSF APPROVAL COMPLETES RATIFICATION PROCESS
Slovakia's parliament backed a plan to bolster the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday after political parties
agreed to hold an early election, concluding the ratification
process in all euro zone countries.
EU'S BARROSO HOPES SLOVAK SOLUTION FOUND FOR EFSF VOTE
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Thursday he was confident Slovakia would approve changes to the
euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, and that this would not be a
problem for EU leaders when they meet on Oct. 23.
ECB'S MAKUCH - CANNOT RULE OUT EURO ZONE RECESSION
The euro zone could fall back into recession if downside
risks materialise, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.
ECB'S MAKUCH CALLS FOR CLOSER FISCAL COOPERATION
The euro zone needs to cooperate closer on fiscal issues,
Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.
SLOVAK HEADLINE INFLATION ABOVE FCAST IN SEPT
Slovak consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on the month in
September, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.3 percent, its
highest mark since December 2008, the Statistics Office said
Thursday.
SLOVAK RATING COULD WORSEN
Agency Standard and Poor's said that they could consider a
change to the current rating of Slovakia at A+ if reforms will
be delayed and the political situation will worsen the
consolidation of the public finances.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
FINMIN FORECAST
The finance ministry's Institute for Financial Policy said
it is possible the November forecast for growth in the Slovak
economy in 2012 could be slower than previously expected,
towards 2 percent from 3.4 percent seen in budget.
Sme, page 3
PAYROLL-TAX REFORM
The outgoing Prime Minister Ivetea Radicova said the
payroll-tax reform will be likely not approved after the fall of
the government, however the decision is still on the parties.
Sme, page 3
NEW HEAD OF PARLIAMENT
Pavel Hrusovsky from coalition party Christian Democrats
(KDH) has replaced former parliament leader Richard Sulik from
rebellion junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).
Sme, page 4
MINIMAL WAGE TO RISE
The minimal wage will rise from next year by 3.2 percent to
327.2 euros, the government decided on Thursday.
Sme, page 10
LESS COLLECTED TAXES
The tax revenues of state budget in the first 3 quarters of
2011 have dropped to 6.206 billion euros which was less by 5.8
percent than previously planned.
Sme, page 10
