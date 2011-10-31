BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

BOND AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 2016, 3.5 percent coupon state bonds. ARDAL expected to sell 100 million euros worth of the debt.

ITALY, SPAIN BORROWING COSTS TO RISE DESPITE CRISIS PLAN

Italy and Spain's borrowing costs are likely to keep rising at debt sales for the rest of the year as the euro zone's latest crisis-fighting plans are unlikely to convince most of the investors who have left those markets to come back.

OUTGOING PM SAYS WILL QUIT POLITICS

The outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said will leave politics after an early election next March. Radicova's decision came after a collapse of her centre-right cabinet brought down by a junior government party.

Sme, page 1

SPP SEEKS HIGHER PRICES FOR HOUSEHOLDS

The country's dominant gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), run by Gaz de France and E.On Ruhrgas, wants to increase gas prices for households by 23 percent next year. The energy regulator said in the past there was no reason for a hike.

Sme, page 1

ELECTRICITY PRICES SEEN UP NEXT YEAR

Prices of electricity should rise by around 3 percent next year, head of Slovenske Elektrarne, unit of Enel, said, adding completion of two new units at nuclear power plant in Mochovce, due by 2013, was on track.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

