BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
BOND AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 2016, 3.5 percent coupon state bonds. ARDAL
expected to sell 100 million euros worth of the debt.
ITALY, SPAIN BORROWING COSTS TO RISE DESPITE CRISIS PLAN
Italy and Spain's borrowing costs are likely to keep rising
at debt sales for the rest of the year as the euro zone's latest
crisis-fighting plans are unlikely to convince most of the
investors who have left those markets to come back.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
OUTGOING PM SAYS WILL QUIT POLITICS
The outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said will leave
politics after an early election next March. Radicova's decision
came after a collapse of her centre-right cabinet brought down
by a junior government party.
Sme, page 1
SPP SEEKS HIGHER PRICES FOR HOUSEHOLDS
The country's dominant gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky
Priemysel (SPP), run by Gaz de France and E.On Ruhrgas, wants to
increase gas prices for households by 23 percent next year. The
energy regulator said in the past there was no reason for a
hike.
Sme, page 1
ELECTRICITY PRICES SEEN UP NEXT YEAR
Prices of electricity should rise by around 3 percent next
year, head of Slovenske Elektrarne, unit of Enel, said, adding
completion of two new units at nuclear power plant in Mochovce,
due by 2013, was on track.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)