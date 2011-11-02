BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

STATE BUDGET

The finance ministry will publish January-October central state budget data.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will hold a meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

GREEK PM DEFIES ANGER TO DEFEND REFERENDUM PLAN

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Wednesday he would push ahead with a referendum on an EU bailout deal, defying demands from lawmakers of his own party that he quit for jeopardising Greek membership of the euro.

GREECE RISKS MELTDOWN AFTER BAILOUT VOTE BOMBSHELL

The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as ruling party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with a shock call for a referendum.

BANKS' PROFIT DOUBLES ON THE YEAR

Slovakia's banking sector reported a 53.9 percent rise in profits year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, the central bank said, citing drop in costs of non-performing loans as reason.

Sme, page 7

