BRATISLAVA, Nov 3

PM, FINMIN ON EU SUMMIT RESULTS

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will brief the parliamentary committee for European affairs on results and agreements of the latest summit of the European Union leaders.

SLOVAK JAN-OCT BUDGET GAP NARROWS ON THE YEAR

The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 bln) for January to October, narrowing from a 3.4 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

PILOTS BLAMED IN RUSSIAN ICE HOCKEY TEAM AIR CRASH

Investigators said on Wednesday the pilots of a Russian plane that crashed, killing the entire Lokomotiv Yaroslavl ice hockey team, had been inadequately trained and the co-pilot was under banned sedatives.

CENTRE-RIGTH PARTIES STRONG ENOUGH FOR COALITION-POLL

Four centre-right parties of the outgoing ruling coalition would get majority in the parliament, a survey by MVK polling agency showed. The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which brought down the government last month, was gaining support on its anti euro zone stance.

Sme, page 1

DZURINDA TO LEAD SDKU IN MARCH ELECTION

Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda will lead his SDKU party in an early election in May. The party's vice-chairman and outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova decided no to run in the election and will leave the party and politics after the vote.

Sme, page 1

SLOVAK GROWTH TO SLOW MARKEDLY NEXT YEAR

Slovakia's economic growth should slow to 1.6 percent next year, down from the finance ministry's current forecast of a 3.4 percent, and boost the jobless rate to around 13.5 percent, daily Hospodarske Noviny cited the ministry's sources as saying.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO COMPLETES SLOVAK ACQUISITION

Unibail-Rodamco UNBP.PA, Europe's biggest listed property group, bought remaining 50 percent stake in Slovakia's shopping centre Aupark for 151 million euros ($208.4 mln) to become full owner. Slovak Anti-Monopoly Office cleared the deal.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

