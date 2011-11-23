BRATISLAVA, Nov 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

FOREIGN INVESTMENTS

The government's agency for foreign investments in cooperation with Slovak unit of Unicredit Bank will hold a conference on inflow and outlook of FDI projects in Slovakia, 0800 GMT.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold its weekly meeting, with no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

PM MEETS DOCTORS' UNIONS

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet doctors' unions in the latest attempt aimed to end strike threatening functioning of the health-care sector.

DEFENCE MINISTER SACKED OVER MEDIA WIRETAPPING

Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova sacked her defence minister on Tuesday after revelations that the army counterintelligence service had eavesdropped on journalists, saying this was a violation of democratic principles and the rule of law.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

EUSTREAM TO INVEST EUR 400 MLN INTO NETWORK UPGRADE

Eustream, unit of gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) run by E.On Ruhrgas and Gaz de France plans to invest 400 million euro in the coming five years into modernisation of its pipeline network to boost business volumes.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

GAS PRICES HIKE REQUEST

The country's utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), run by E.On Ruhrgas and Gaz de France, was asked by the state energy regulator to submit additional data to reason its request to increase regulated gas prices for households by 23 percent next year.

Sme, page 1

ENERGO CS EYES 30 MLN EURO SLOVAK POWER PLANT

Czech Energo CS wants invest 30 million euros to build a 30 MW power plant in Slovakia.

Sme, page 8

SULIK SAYS WIRETAPPING SCANDAL ATTACK ON SAS

Richard Sulik, head of ex-coalition liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, said wiretapping of journalist by the military counterintelligence, which led to sacking of the minister nominated by SaS, was a political attack on the party.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PENSION FUNDS WITH 4.5 BLN EURO IN PORTFOLIOS

The country's private pension funds had 4.5 billion euros in their portfolios by November 18.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

LOAN TAKE-UP RISE PACE SLOWS

Growth pace in loans' take-up Slovakia dropped to 14 percent in the third quarter of the year, compared with 28 percent seen in the same period of 2010.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 5

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)