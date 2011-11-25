BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

PM RADICOVA ON EUROPEAN UNION

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will address a conference on the European Union after the Lisbon Treaty, 0800 GMT.

UN CHIEF APPOINTS SLOVAKIA'S KUBIS AS AFGHAN ENVOY

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday named Slovak diplomat Jan Kubis as his next special envoy to Afghanistan, a challenging post that will be changing hands for the third time in four years.

LIPSIC THREATENS TO QUIT CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS

Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic, vice-chairman of the Christian Democrats (KDH), said he was ready to quit politics and his party if the party rejects to talk about changes to candidate list for the upcoming March election.

PSA LAUNCHES 208 MODEL IN SLOVAKIA

France's car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen started production of its 208 model in Slovakia and the company expected to make 520,000 units of this model per year at its plants across Europe.

