BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
PM RADICOVA ON EUROPEAN UNION
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will address a conference on
the European Union after the Lisbon Treaty, 0800 GMT.
UN CHIEF APPOINTS SLOVAKIA'S KUBIS AS AFGHAN ENVOY
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday named Slovak
diplomat Jan Kubis as his next special envoy to Afghanistan, a
challenging post that will be changing hands for the third time
in four years.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
LIPSIC THREATENS TO QUIT CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS
Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic, vice-chairman of the
Christian Democrats (KDH), said he was ready to quit politics
and his party if the party rejects to talk about changes to
candidate list for the upcoming March election.
here
PSA LAUNCHES 208 MODEL IN SLOVAKIA
France's car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen started production of
its 208 model in Slovakia and the company expected to make
520,000 units of this model per year at its plants across
Europe.
here
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)