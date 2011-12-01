BRATISLAVA, Dec 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

STATE BUDGET, DEBT BRAKE DEBATE

The parliament will open debate on the 2012 state budget draft and a planned constitutional law on government debt brake, 0800 GMT.

STATE BUDGET DATA

The finance ministry will publish January to November central state budget data.

SLOVNAFT INVESTMENT

Slovak refinery Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's oil and gas group MOL, will unveil an investment project worth more than 300 million euro.

GAS PRICES FOR HOUSEHOLDS

The state energy regulator will comment on a request, submitted by the gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), to increase regulated gas prices for households by around 23 percent.

SLOVAK EUSTREAM COMPLETES REVERSE FLOW PROJECT

Slovakia's gas transmission system operator Eustream said on Wednesday it had completed project of gas reverse flow to diversify supply routes and ease dependace on Russian gas in case of future shortages or disruptions.

related news

MOL'S SLOVNAFT TO UNVEIL EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT

Slovak refinery Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's oil and gas group MOL, will unveil an investment project worth more then 300 million euros on Thursday, the company said.

related news

SEPT CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS 149 MLN EUROS

The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of 149 million euros ($198.7 million) in September, compared with a 150 million euro gap in the same period in 2010, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

HOSPITALS IN CHAOTIC SITUATION, STRESS RISES

Hospitals in emergency regime, introduced by the government in reaction to failed talks with doctors over higher salaries, struggle to operate as doctors did no show up for work. Prime Minister continues negotiations with unions, doctors.

Sme, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)