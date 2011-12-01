BRATISLAVA, Dec 1 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
STATE BUDGET, DEBT BRAKE DEBATE
The parliament will open debate on the 2012 state budget
draft and a planned constitutional law on government debt brake,
0800 GMT.
STATE BUDGET DATA
The finance ministry will publish January to November
central state budget data.
SLOVNAFT INVESTMENT
Slovak refinery Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's oil and gas
group MOL, will unveil an investment project worth
more than 300 million euro.
GAS PRICES FOR HOUSEHOLDS
The state energy regulator will comment on a request,
submitted by the gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel
(SPP), to increase regulated gas prices for households by around
23 percent.
SLOVAK EUSTREAM COMPLETES REVERSE FLOW PROJECT
Slovakia's gas transmission system operator Eustream said on
Wednesday it had completed project of gas reverse flow to
diversify supply routes and ease dependace on Russian gas in
case of future shortages or disruptions.
MOL'S SLOVNAFT TO UNVEIL EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT
Slovak refinery Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's
oil and gas group MOL, will unveil an investment
project worth more then 300 million euros on Thursday, the
company said.
SEPT CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS 149 MLN EUROS
The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of
149 million euros ($198.7 million) in September, compared with a
150 million euro gap in the same period in 2010, the central
bank (NBS) said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)