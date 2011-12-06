BRATISLAVA, Dec 6 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
FINAL Q3 GDP
The Statistics Office will publish final data for the gross
domestic product in the third quarter of the year, 0800 GMT. The
flash estimate showed the heavily export reliant economy rose by
2.9 percent on the year, and by 0.7 percent on the seasonally
adjusted basis on the quarterly basis.
Q3 REAL AVG WAGE
The Statistics Office will publish real average wage data
for the third quarter, 0800 GMT.
BUDGET DEBATE
The parliament will open debate on the 2012 state budget
draft, based on an assumption of 1.7 percent growth setting the
fiscal deficit ceiling at 4.6 percent of gross domestic product,
0800 GMT.
PM ON EU SUMMIT
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will brief the parliamentary
committee for the European Union's affairs on agenda of the
upcoming summit scheduled for Friday.
C.BANK SEES EURO ZONE CRISIS RISK TO DEFICIT TARGET
The deteriorating economic environment in the euro zone is
increasing the risk that Slovakia will miss its ambitious
deficit reduction targets despite government austerity measures,
the central bank said on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKS SCRAP BOND AUCTION AS CRISIS DENTS DEMAND
Slovakia will replace a planned December bond auction with
treasury bills as the euro zone debt crisis has dented foreign
investors' appetite for longer-term Slovak debt, the Debt and
Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKIA SELLS 124.1 MLN EUROS WORTH OF 217-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 124.1 million euros ($166.67 million) worth of
217-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance
ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.
related news
PRESS DIGEST
SLOVAKS NOT IN EUROBONDS FAVOUR
Slovakia's policymakers are rather against introduction of
common eurobonds, as a measure to fight the bloc's sovereign
debt crisis, an opinion poll conducted daily Hospodarske Noviny
showed.
