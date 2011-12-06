BRATISLAVA, Dec 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

FINAL Q3 GDP

The Statistics Office will publish final data for the gross domestic product in the third quarter of the year, 0800 GMT. The flash estimate showed the heavily export reliant economy rose by 2.9 percent on the year, and by 0.7 percent on the seasonally adjusted basis on the quarterly basis.

Q3 REAL AVG WAGE

The Statistics Office will publish real average wage data for the third quarter, 0800 GMT.

BUDGET DEBATE

The parliament will open debate on the 2012 state budget draft, based on an assumption of 1.7 percent growth setting the fiscal deficit ceiling at 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, 0800 GMT.

PM ON EU SUMMIT

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will brief the parliamentary committee for the European Union's affairs on agenda of the upcoming summit scheduled for Friday.

C.BANK SEES EURO ZONE CRISIS RISK TO DEFICIT TARGET

The deteriorating economic environment in the euro zone is increasing the risk that Slovakia will miss its ambitious deficit reduction targets despite government austerity measures, the central bank said on Monday.

SLOVAKS SCRAP BOND AUCTION AS CRISIS DENTS DEMAND

Slovakia will replace a planned December bond auction with treasury bills as the euro zone debt crisis has dented foreign investors' appetite for longer-term Slovak debt, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 124.1 MLN EUROS WORTH OF 217-DAY T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 124.1 million euros ($166.67 million) worth of 217-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.

SLOVAKS NOT IN EUROBONDS FAVOUR

Slovakia's policymakers are rather against introduction of common eurobonds, as a measure to fight the bloc's sovereign debt crisis, an opinion poll conducted daily Hospodarske Noviny showed.

