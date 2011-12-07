BRATISLAVA, Dec 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold a regular meeting. Parliament continues to debate the 2012 state budget draft, with a vote expected during this week. The draft is based on an assumption of 1.7 percent growth setting the fiscal deficit ceiling at 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.

SLOVAK FINMIN BEFORE SUMMIT

Slovakia would like the private sector to be involved in the euro zone's planned ESM rescue fund but will not insist on it if it threatens to derail an EU-wide agreement this week on reforms to overcome the debt crisis, the country's finance minister said.

related news

Q3 GROWTH

Slovak economic growth slowed in the third quarter, due to the weakening foreign demand and ongoing austerity measures curbing government spending, data showed on Tuesday.

related news

WAGES DOWN

Real average wages in Slovakia decreased by 1.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, after a 0.9 percent drop in the previous three months, the Slovak Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

PM'S MANDATE FOR SUMMIT

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova received a mandate from parliament to support French-German proposals at an EU leaders' summit on Friday. Junior government party SaS is calling for a referendum on the treaty changes to be held during an early election set for March.

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 and Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)