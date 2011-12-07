BRATISLAVA, Dec 7 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The government will hold a regular meeting. Parliament
continues to debate the 2012 state budget draft, with a vote
expected during this week. The draft is based on an assumption
of 1.7 percent growth setting the fiscal deficit ceiling at 4.6
percent of gross domestic product.
SLOVAK FINMIN BEFORE SUMMIT
Slovakia would like the private sector to be involved in the
euro zone's planned ESM rescue fund but will not insist on it if
it threatens to derail an EU-wide agreement this week on reforms
to overcome the debt crisis, the country's finance minister
said.
related news
Q3 GROWTH
Slovak economic growth slowed in the third quarter, due to
the weakening foreign demand and ongoing austerity measures
curbing government spending, data showed on Tuesday.
related news
WAGES DOWN
Real average wages in Slovakia decreased by 1.4 percent
year-on-year in the third quarter, after a 0.9 percent drop in
the previous three months, the Slovak Statistics Office said on
Tuesday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
PM'S MANDATE FOR SUMMIT
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova received a mandate from
parliament to support French-German proposals at an EU leaders'
summit on Friday. Junior government party SaS is calling for a
referendum on the treaty changes to be held during an early
election set for March.
here
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
and Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)