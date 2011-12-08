BRATISLAVA, Dec 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

DATA

The Statistics Office to October industrial output data.

2012 BUDGET

The Slovak parliament approved a 2012 state budget draft on Wednesday aimed at carrying out more fiscal consolidation despite a worsening economic outlook and an early election due in March.

related news

SLOVAKIA ON ESM

Slovakia has no objections to plans to bring forward the activation of euro zone's permanent mechanism for bailouts of countries in debt, called European Stability Mechanism, to 2012 from 2013, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Wednesday.

related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================

HOSPITAL FINANCES

State hospitals will end the year with a 123 million loss.

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 and Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)