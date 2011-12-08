BRATISLAVA, Dec 8 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
DATA
The Statistics Office to October industrial output data.
2012 BUDGET
The Slovak parliament approved a 2012 state budget draft on
Wednesday aimed at carrying out more fiscal consolidation
despite a worsening economic outlook and an early election due
in March.
SLOVAKIA ON ESM
Slovakia has no objections to plans to bring forward the
activation of euro zone's permanent mechanism for bailouts of
countries in debt, called European Stability Mechanism, to 2012
from 2013, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Wednesday.
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
HOSPITAL FINANCES
State hospitals will end the year with a 123 million loss.
