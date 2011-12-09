BRATISLAVA, Dec 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

DATA

The Statistics Office to publish October foreign trade data.

DEBT CAP

Slovakia's parliament approved a constitutional law on Thursday introducing a debt ceiling of 60 percent of GDP, to try and maintain sound public finances over the long term.

CZECHOSLOVAK EXAMPLE

Policymakers wondering how a euro zone disintegration would play out could do worse than study one monetary union collapse that went well: the split of the Czech-Slovak currency union. The successful conversion of a federal currency into Czech and Slovak crowns on Feb. 8, 1993, has become a model.

DOCTORS' PAY RISE

Doctors and medical workers could again take protest action if lawmakers are not able to pass within a week a pay rise agreed after strikes this month, said Marian Kollar, head of the doctors' union.

