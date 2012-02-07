BRATISLAVA Feb 7 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its February session, the last
one before an early election due March 10. 0800 GMT
SKDU PRESSER
Mikulas Dzurinda, head of centre-right Slovak Democratic and
Christian Union (SDKU), Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and Justice
Minister Lucia Zitnanska will hold a news conference to comment
on future policies, government building, 0930 GMT.
EUROPE GETS MORE RUSSIAN GAS, ITALY CRITICALLY SHORT
Italy took emergency measures to deal with what it called
critical shortages of Russian gas on Monday following icy
weather, while supplies to other members of the European Union
mostly improved at the weekend but remained below normal.
related news
SLOVAKIA CUTS 2012 GROWTH OUTLOOK DUE TO CRISIS
Slovakia's export-reliant economy will expand more slowly
than expected this year as the euro zone debt crisis dents
foreign demand, the finance ministry's new preliminary forecasts
showed on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKIA SELLS 304 MLN EURO WORTH OF 343-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 304 million euros ($398.91 million) worth of
343-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance
ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
SLOVAKS SNUB ACTA AGREEMENT
Slovakia has suspended ratification of an international
Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA), designed to cut
costly copyright and trademark theft, joining Poland and the
Czech republic in this respect.
Sme, page 1
'COMMON PEOPLE' FACE DECAY
A populistic party called 'Common People' faces a break-up
after Igor Matovic, the party chief, requested selected party
members will undergo a lie detector. Party official dismissed
this as an insult.
Sme, page 1
SKDU'S POPULARITY PLUMMETS
Popularity of the SDKU party, led by Mikulas Dzurinda, Ivan
Miklos and outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, fell to 5.3
percent in January, a poll conducted by a little-known polling
agency Prieskumy showed. This is the party worst standing in
years.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)