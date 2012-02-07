BRATISLAVA Feb 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its February session, the last one before an early election due March 10. 0800 GMT

SKDU PRESSER

Mikulas Dzurinda, head of centre-right Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and Justice Minister Lucia Zitnanska will hold a news conference to comment on future policies, government building, 0930 GMT.

EUROPE GETS MORE RUSSIAN GAS, ITALY CRITICALLY SHORT

Italy took emergency measures to deal with what it called critical shortages of Russian gas on Monday following icy weather, while supplies to other members of the European Union mostly improved at the weekend but remained below normal.

SLOVAKIA CUTS 2012 GROWTH OUTLOOK DUE TO CRISIS

Slovakia's export-reliant economy will expand more slowly than expected this year as the euro zone debt crisis dents foreign demand, the finance ministry's new preliminary forecasts showed on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 304 MLN EURO WORTH OF 343-DAY T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 304 million euros ($398.91 million) worth of 343-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

SLOVAKS SNUB ACTA AGREEMENT

Slovakia has suspended ratification of an international Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA), designed to cut costly copyright and trademark theft, joining Poland and the Czech republic in this respect.

Sme, page 1

'COMMON PEOPLE' FACE DECAY

A populistic party called 'Common People' faces a break-up after Igor Matovic, the party chief, requested selected party members will undergo a lie detector. Party official dismissed this as an insult.

Sme, page 1

SKDU'S POPULARITY PLUMMETS

Popularity of the SDKU party, led by Mikulas Dzurinda, Ivan Miklos and outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, fell to 5.3 percent in January, a poll conducted by a little-known polling agency Prieskumy showed. This is the party worst standing in years.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

