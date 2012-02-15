BRATISLAVA, Feb 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GDP FLASH ESTIMATE

The Statistics Office will publish flash estimate data for the economic growth in the fourth quarter, 0800 GMT.

Analysts expected the heavily export-reliant economy expanded by 2.1 percent, slowing its growth pace from 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics Office will publish December new industrial orders data, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAKS FIRM ON AUSTERITY AFTER MOODY'S DOWNGRADE

Slovakia can deliver on pledged austerity targets this and next year despite weaker economic growth dented by the euro zone debt crisis, the country's finance minister said on Monday in reaction to a one-notch downgrade by rating agency Moody's.

SLOVAK LEFTIST SMER ON COURSE TO WIN MARCH VOTE - POLL

Support for Slovakia's leftist Smer has dropped but the party retains a wide lead ahead of its centre-right rivals in the run-up to March's election, a survey showed on Tuesday.

EUROZONE MINISTERS EYE FEB. 20 MEETING ON GREECE

Eurozone finance ministers abandoned a plan to gather on Wednesday to discuss aid for Greece and instead decided to talk by phone as they continued to grapple with unresolved problems over a financial rescue plan.

LOWER REGULATED GAS PRICES

The State Regulator (URSO) is expected to deliver a ruling ordering a 3.4 percent cut in regulated gas prices for households, effective now, following a 5.5 percent rise in January, on cheaper cost for Slovak gas utility SPP from Russian Gazprom.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

