GDP FLASH ESTIMATE
The Statistics Office will publish flash estimate data for
the economic growth in the fourth quarter, 0800 GMT.
Analysts expected the heavily export-reliant economy
expanded by 2.1 percent, slowing its growth pace from 3.0
percent in the previous quarter.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics Office will publish December new industrial
orders data, 0800 GMT.
SLOVAKS FIRM ON AUSTERITY AFTER MOODY'S DOWNGRADE
Slovakia can deliver on pledged austerity targets this and
next year despite weaker economic growth dented by the euro zone
debt crisis, the country's finance minister said on Monday in
reaction to a one-notch downgrade by rating agency Moody's.
SLOVAK LEFTIST SMER ON COURSE TO WIN MARCH VOTE - POLL
Support for Slovakia's leftist Smer has dropped but the
party retains a wide lead ahead of its centre-right rivals in
the run-up to March's election, a survey showed on Tuesday.
EUROZONE MINISTERS EYE FEB. 20 MEETING ON GREECE
Eurozone finance ministers abandoned a plan to gather on
Wednesday to discuss aid for Greece and instead decided to talk
by phone as they continued to grapple with unresolved problems
over a financial rescue plan.
LOWER REGULATED GAS PRICES
The State Regulator (URSO) is expected to deliver a ruling
ordering a 3.4 percent cut in regulated gas prices for
households, effective now, following a 5.5 percent rise in
January, on cheaper cost for Slovak gas utility SPP from Russian
Gazprom.
