JULY FOREIGN TRADE
The Statistics Office to publish July industrial output data
at 0700 GMT.
TRADE SURPLUS BEATS FCAST
Slovakia's trade balance showed a better-than-expected
surplus of 399 million euros in July, up from a revised 348.8
million euros in June, the country's statistics office said.
IBM RECRUTS SLOVAKS FOR NEW UNIT: International Business
Machines Corp has launched recruitment of hundreds of
Slovaks as it aims to expand its Slovak operation, shifting some
if its "activities with high added value" to eastern Slovakia.
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague newsroom)