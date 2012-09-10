BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. JULY FOREIGN TRADE The Statistics Office to publish July industrial output data at 0700 GMT. TRADE SURPLUS BEATS FCAST Slovakia's trade balance showed a better-than-expected surplus of 399 million euros in July, up from a revised 348.8 million euros in June, the country's statistics office said. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ IBM RECRUTS SLOVAKS FOR NEW UNIT: International Business Machines Corp has launched recruitment of hundreds of Slovaks as it aims to expand its Slovak operation, shifting some if its "activities with high added value" to eastern Slovakia. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)