ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, who also heads Slovak central bank, to present updated economic forecasts for 2013-2015 period (1200 GMT).

The Slovak government is close to reaching an agreement with U.S. Steel under which the steel giant will keep ownership of its plant in Kosice, a major employer in eastern Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico said he expected U.S. Steel would stay in the country. He said the company would not receive any money from the state budget nor any other stimulus or tax holiday.

U.S. Steel could get breaks in energy and environment work, including EU funds to refurbish its boilers or guarantees of higher purchase prices for electricity it produces.

