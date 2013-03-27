BRATISLAVA, March 27 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
U.S. STEEL PLANT
Slovakia's largest private employer, U.S. Steel Kosice,
has agreed to stay in the country for at least five more
years, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, ending months
of intensifying concern it would leave.
C.BANK'S NEW FORECASTS
Slovakia's central bank has cut its 2013 growth forecast
almost in half to 0.7 percent, from a previous 1.3 percent, it
said on Tuesday, adding that austerity and the euro zone debt
crisis continued to pose risks to the economy.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Slovakia's current account swung into a 51
million euro surplus in January from a revised 64 million euro
deficit in December, the central bank said on Tuesday.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
Only 11 percent of businesses view Slovakia's economic
situation as good.
