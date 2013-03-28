UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
BRATISLAVA, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.
POLISH GAS LINK
Slovakia and Poland plan to sign a deal to build a gas pipeline connecting the two countries' networks in June, the two countries' prime ministers said on Wednesday.
OLYMPIC BID
Poland and Slovakia backed a joint bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday hoping to win the first Games for the two central European countries.
SPP
Gas company SPP, in which Czech energy holding EPH bought a 49 percent stake, could lay off up to a third of its 990 workers, according to the newspaper's sources. An EPH spokesman said it was premature to talk about any staff reductions.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.