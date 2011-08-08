BRATISLAVA, Aug 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
PM, FINMIN ON EURO ZONE
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet with Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos and Foreign Affairs Minister Mikulas
Dzurinda to debate current situation in the euro zone.
SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC COMMITTEE MEETING
Social and Economic Committee will meet to discuss the current
issues, 0700 GMT.
SLOVAKIA AGAINST BIGGER EURO BAILOUT FUNDS - FINMIN
Boosting the size of European bailout funds is not the way
forward for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, Slovak Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday, joining other euro zone
states in rejecting calls from the European Commission.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
SPP'S DISPUTE ON TAX
Slovak main gas provider SPP, run by German E.ON Ruhrgas and
French Gaz de France, is in dispute with Slovakia over dividend
tax worth around 30 million euros ($42.6 mln) based on the
finance ministry's tax control.
Sme, page 9
MOBILE OPERATORS CONSIDER ARBITRAGE
Slovak two major mobile network services providers Orange
Slovensko, unit of France Telekom and T-Mobile, unit of Deutsche
Telekom, would consider an arbitrage against Slovakia if fees
for extending its licences will be seen as unjustified and high.
The licences will expire in the coming 24 days.
Sme,page 9
(Compiled by Petra Kovacova in Bratislava)
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Created by Martin Santa)