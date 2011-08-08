BRATISLAVA, Aug 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

PM, FINMIN ON EURO ZONE

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet with Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and Foreign Affairs Minister Mikulas Dzurinda to debate current situation in the euro zone.

SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC COMMITTEE MEETING Social and Economic Committee will meet to discuss the current issues, 0700 GMT.

SLOVAKIA AGAINST BIGGER EURO BAILOUT FUNDS - FINMIN Boosting the size of European bailout funds is not the way forward for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday, joining other euro zone states in rejecting calls from the European Commission.

SPP'S DISPUTE ON TAX

Slovak main gas provider SPP, run by German E.ON Ruhrgas and French Gaz de France, is in dispute with Slovakia over dividend tax worth around 30 million euros ($42.6 mln) based on the finance ministry's tax control.

Sme, page 9

MOBILE OPERATORS CONSIDER ARBITRAGE

Slovak two major mobile network services providers Orange Slovensko, unit of France Telekom and T-Mobile, unit of Deutsche Telekom, would consider an arbitrage against Slovakia if fees for extending its licences will be seen as unjustified and high.

The licences will expire in the coming 24 days.

Sme,page 9

