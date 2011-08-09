BRATISLAVA, Aug 9 Here are news stories, press
JUNE INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA
The Statistics Office will publish June industrial output data.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 7.9 percent rise on the
year in June, 0700 GMT.
JUNE FOREGIN TRADE DATA
The Statistics Office will publish June foreign trade data,
analysts polled by Reuters saw 83.1 million euros surplus in
June, 0700 GMT.
SLOVAK PARTY THREATENS TO DERAIL EU BAILOUT DEAL
Slovakia should reject any changes to the euro zone's rescue
fund, parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik, who also heads a
junior government party, said on Monday, raising a potential
threat to plans to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt crisis.
SLOVAK PM: ECB RESPONDING TO "DRAMATIC" SITUATION
The European Central bank decision to widen its bond purchases
to include Italy and Spain was a response to "dramatic"
situation on markets, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said
on Monday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
FINMIN SEES RISKS OF GLOBAL RECESSION
The U.S. and the euro zone's debt problems carry risks of
slipping into a new wave of recession, but it was hard to
predict how likely this scenario currently is, Finance Minister
Ivan Miklos said.
SAS UNDER FIRE FOR EURO STANCE
Junior government party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), who
said was ready to derail the EU bailout deals in the parliament,
came under pressure by its partners, who asked SaS to reconsider
its position, impacts and implication for the coalition's unity.
Sme, page 3
BIGGER BAILOUT FUND A WAY OUT- EX C.BANK GOV
To boost capacity of the European temporary bailout fund
(EFSF) was a solution to avoid more chaos on the market and fend
off risks of a financial collapse, ex-central bank governor and
ex ECB Governing Council member Ivan Sramko said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
