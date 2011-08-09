BRATISLAVA, Aug 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

JUNE INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA The Statistics Office will publish June industrial output data. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 7.9 percent rise on the year in June, 0700 GMT.

JUNE FOREGIN TRADE DATA The Statistics Office will publish June foreign trade data, analysts polled by Reuters saw 83.1 million euros surplus in June, 0700 GMT.

SLOVAK PARTY THREATENS TO DERAIL EU BAILOUT DEAL

Slovakia should reject any changes to the euro zone's rescue fund, parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik, who also heads a junior government party, said on Monday, raising a potential threat to plans to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt crisis.

related news

SLOVAK PM: ECB RESPONDING TO "DRAMATIC" SITUATION The European Central bank decision to widen its bond purchases to include Italy and Spain was a response to "dramatic" situation on markets, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Monday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

FINMIN SEES RISKS OF GLOBAL RECESSION

The U.S. and the euro zone's debt problems carry risks of slipping into a new wave of recession, but it was hard to predict how likely this scenario currently is, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said.

SAS UNDER FIRE FOR EURO STANCE

Junior government party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), who said was ready to derail the EU bailout deals in the parliament, came under pressure by its partners, who asked SaS to reconsider its position, impacts and implication for the coalition's unity.

Sme, page 3

BIGGER BAILOUT FUND A WAY OUT- EX C.BANK GOV

To boost capacity of the European temporary bailout fund (EFSF) was a solution to avoid more chaos on the market and fend off risks of a financial collapse, ex-central bank governor and ex ECB Governing Council member Ivan Sramko said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch (Created by Martin Santa)