GOVERNMENT MEETING
The government will hold its first meeting after summer
break. Tha cabinet is expected to debate changes to wine and
beer excise tax, financial sector tax on agenda 0800 GMT
INTERVIEW-SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS BOND BUYING MUST BE TEMPORARY
Purchases of distressed government bonds on open markets by
the European Central Bank and the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund
must be a temporary and extraordinary action, Slovak Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos said on Tuesday.
EURO ZONE PARLIAMENTS SEEN APPROVING RESCUE FUND POWERS
The euro zone's financial rescue fund seems set to win
parliamentary approval by mid-October for expanded powers to
help member states in difficulty despite mounting hostility in
northern Europe towards further bailouts.
SLOVAK JUNE OUTPUT SLOWS, TRADE ABOVE FCST
Slovak industrial output rose slower than expected by 4.9
percent year on year in June due to a slump in electronics
sector, follwing a 10.7 percent rise in May, the Statistics
Office said on Tuesday.
SLOVAK POWER OUTPUT UP 4.6 PCT IN FIRST HALF 2011
Slovak electricity production rose 4.6 percent in the first
half of 2011 to 14.8 terawatts, boosted by higher nuclear
capacity, the launch of a new steam-gas plant and more
renewables, data showed on Tuesday.
TELECOM LICENCES EXTENTION
The Slovak telecommunication regulator extended on Tueasday
the licences of country's two major mobile network services
providers Orange Slovensko, unit of France Telekom and
T-Mobile, unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) for next 10 years.
The office should announce how much will operators pay for their
licences on Wednesday.
Sme, page 7
(Created by Martin Santa and Petra Kovacova)