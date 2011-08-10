BRATISLAVA, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold its first meeting after summer break. Tha cabinet is expected to debate changes to wine and beer excise tax, financial sector tax on agenda 0800 GMT

INTERVIEW-SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS BOND BUYING MUST BE TEMPORARY

Purchases of distressed government bonds on open markets by the European Central Bank and the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund must be a temporary and extraordinary action, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE PARLIAMENTS SEEN APPROVING RESCUE FUND POWERS

The euro zone's financial rescue fund seems set to win parliamentary approval by mid-October for expanded powers to help member states in difficulty despite mounting hostility in northern Europe towards further bailouts.

SLOVAK JUNE OUTPUT SLOWS, TRADE ABOVE FCST

Slovak industrial output rose slower than expected by 4.9 percent year on year in June due to a slump in electronics sector, follwing a 10.7 percent rise in May, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

SLOVAK POWER OUTPUT UP 4.6 PCT IN FIRST HALF 2011

Slovak electricity production rose 4.6 percent in the first half of 2011 to 14.8 terawatts, boosted by higher nuclear capacity, the launch of a new steam-gas plant and more renewables, data showed on Tuesday.

TELECOM LICENCES EXTENTION

The Slovak telecommunication regulator extended on Tueasday the licences of country's two major mobile network services providers Orange Slovensko, unit of France Telekom and T-Mobile, unit of Deutsche Telekom ( DTEGn.DE ) for next 10 years. The office should announce how much will operators pay for their licences on Wednesday.

Sme, page 7

