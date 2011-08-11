BRATISLAVA, Aug 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

FINMIN TO PRESENT 2012 STATE BUDGET OUTLINE Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will present outline of the 2012 central state budget, 1100 GMT

PM TO DISCUSS EUROZONE SITUATION

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will discuss the current situation in euro zone with her coalition partners, 0930 and 1300 GMT

DEUTSCHE, FRANCE TEL TO PAY FOR SLOVAK LICENSE EXTENSION

Deutsche Telekom ( DTEGn.DE ) and France Telecom have to pay a total 88.5 million euros ($126 million) for a 10-year extension of licences of their Slovak units, the Slovak telecommunication regulator said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK GRID OPERATOR SEES 70.2 MLN EURO INVESTMENTS

Slovak power grid operator SEPS said on Wednesday it will have invested 70.2 million euros ($99.8 mln) by the end of 2011 on upgrades to the transmission system.

PRESIDENT ON EUROZONE PROBLEMS

President Ivan Gasparovic said Slovakia has to do everything to avoid negative contribution to solving of the euro zone debt crisis. Gasparovic will talk to all political parties and meet with Radicova next week.

Sme, page 2

DIVIDEND REVENUES SHOULD BE HIGHER

Budget revenue from dividends of state-run companies could rise by additional 141 million euros ($200 mln), seen at 439 million euros in total. 374 million euros will be used as the state budget revenue and the rest stays in the state financial assets.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

COALITION PARTNERS AGAINST HIGHER TAXES

The most of the coalition partners including the prime minister are against the finance ministry's proposal to hike the excise taxes on wine and beer and introduction of the bank tax. The coalition partners will meet in coming days to debate it.

Hopspodarske noviny, page 1

