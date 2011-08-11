BRATISLAVA, Aug 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
FINMIN TO PRESENT 2012 STATE BUDGET OUTLINE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will present outline of the 2012
central state budget, 1100 GMT
PM TO DISCUSS EUROZONE SITUATION
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will discuss the current
situation in euro zone with her coalition partners, 0930 and
1300 GMT
DEUTSCHE, FRANCE TEL TO PAY FOR SLOVAK LICENSE EXTENSION
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and France Telecom have
to pay a total 88.5 million euros ($126 million) for a 10-year
extension of licences of their Slovak units, the Slovak
telecommunication regulator said on Wednesday.
SLOVAK GRID OPERATOR SEES 70.2 MLN EURO INVESTMENTS
Slovak power grid operator SEPS said on Wednesday it will
have invested 70.2 million euros ($99.8 mln) by the end of 2011
on upgrades to the transmission system.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
PRESIDENT ON EUROZONE PROBLEMS
President Ivan Gasparovic said Slovakia has to do everything
to avoid negative contribution to solving of the euro zone debt
crisis. Gasparovic will talk to all political parties and meet
with Radicova next week.
Sme, page 2
DIVIDEND REVENUES SHOULD BE HIGHER
Budget revenue from dividends of state-run companies could
rise by additional 141 million euros ($200 mln), seen at 439
million euros in total. 374 million euros will be used as the
state budget revenue and the rest stays in the state financial
assets.
Hospodarske noviny, page 4
COALITION PARTNERS AGAINST HIGHER TAXES
The most of the coalition partners including the prime
minister are against the finance ministry's proposal to hike the
excise taxes on wine and beer and introduction of the bank tax.
The coalition partners will meet in coming days to debate it.
Hopspodarske noviny, page 1
(Created by Martin Santa and Petra Kovacova)