JULY HEADLINE INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish headline inflation data for July, analysts polled by Reuters expect the headline inflation to rise by 0.1 percent on the month and by 3.9 percent on the year, 0700 GMT

JULY CORE INFLATION DATA

The Statistics Office will publish core inflation data for July, ananlysts polled by Reuters expect the core inflation to stay flat on the month and to rise by 2.6 percent on the year, 0700 GMT

JUNE NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics Office will publish June new industrial orders data, 0700 GMT

SLOVAK 2012 BUDGET DRAFT SEES 3.8 PCT/GDP DEFICIT

Slovakia will cut its fiscal deficit to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from 4.9 percent planned for this year, the finance ministry said on Thursday, seeing risks mainly from financial market turmoil and regional governments.

SLOVAK GRAIN CROP YIELDS UP DESPITE RAINY SEASON

Slovakia's grain crop has entered its final phase and yields were showing double-digit growth on the year despite rainy weather over the past few weeks, the Food and Agriculture Chamber (SPPK) said on Thursday.

EURO ZONE PROBLEMS

The junior coalition partners reiterated on Wednesday it sticks to its stance to not support the boosting of the current EU financial rescue fund and Slovak contribution to new permanent stability mechanism, but added it is open to talk about the problem and appreciate the discussion with prime minister and president.

Sme, page 2

PETROL AND OIL-FUEL PRICES COULD DROP

The petrol and oil-fuel prices could drop in coming days by around 1.5 eurocent per liter thanks to the decrease of the world petrol prices.

Sme, page 8

BUSINESS MEMBERS ON STATE BUDGET

The members of pharmaceutical and chemical industry companies ask the government to stick to the plan of budget savings just on the side of the expenditures adding the further hike of taxes would harm the business environment.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

PRIVATISATION OF AIRPORT AND RAILWAY FIRM

The transport ministry announced on Wednesday the launch of tender for adviser for the planned concession of Bratislava airport and for the privatisation of the state owned railway freight company.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

