BRATISLAVA, Nov 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

SAS ON ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The ex-coalition liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, which brought down the centre-right government, will present agenda of its election campaign ahead for March election.

SLOVAKIA BUYS BACK EUR 130 MLN OF 2012 BONDS

Slovakia bought back 130 million euros ($179 mln) worth of 2012 zero-coupon state bonds in a repurchase operation, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELECTS AAU INTERMEDIARY - POINT CARBON

Slovakia has selected Czech consultancy Carbon Redux to help it sell 27 million Kyoto emission rights, as the country seeks to undercut rivals in the crowded intergovernmental market for CO2 permits.

BUSINESS SENTIMENT HITS 10-YR LOW

Slovakia's business sentiment hit a 10-year low in the third quarter on political turmoil and weak law enforcement, bad fiscal discipline of corporate sector.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

