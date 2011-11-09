BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
SEPT INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The Statistics Office will publish September industrial
output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 3.8 percent rise,
following 4.2 percent increase in August.
SEPT FOREIGN TRADE
The Statistics Office will publish September foreign trade
balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 127.3 million euro
surplus in September, after a 160.6 million euro surplus in
August.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The outgoing government will hold a meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
E.EUROPE BUSINESS CLIMATE WORSENS SEVERELY-SURVEY
Investors in emerging Europe have become much more
pessimistic about the prospects for business in the region and
expect a new economic downturn, a Thomson Reuters survey showed
on Tuesday.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
DEBT BRAKE
The parliamentary parties submitted a joint draft
constitutional law on debt brake to the parliament. Slovakia
wants to introduce a debt-cap set at 60 percent of the gross
domestic product (GDP) , including automatic sanctions against
any violation of limits.
Sme, page 8
SAS KICKS OFF ELECTION CAMPAIGN
The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), former coalition
party which triggered a collapse of the centre-right government
in October, started its campaign for March election, saying it
wants to spend 800,000 euros.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
