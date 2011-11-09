BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

SEPT INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The Statistics Office will publish September industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 3.8 percent rise, following 4.2 percent increase in August.

SEPT FOREIGN TRADE

The Statistics Office will publish September foreign trade balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 127.3 million euro surplus in September, after a 160.6 million euro surplus in August.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The outgoing government will hold a meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

E.EUROPE BUSINESS CLIMATE WORSENS SEVERELY-SURVEY

Investors in emerging Europe have become much more pessimistic about the prospects for business in the region and expect a new economic downturn, a Thomson Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

DEBT BRAKE

The parliamentary parties submitted a joint draft constitutional law on debt brake to the parliament. Slovakia wants to introduce a debt-cap set at 60 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) , including automatic sanctions against any violation of limits.

Sme, page 8

SAS KICKS OFF ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), former coalition party which triggered a collapse of the centre-right government in October, started its campaign for March election, saying it wants to spend 800,000 euros.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

