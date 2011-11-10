BRATISLAVA, Nov 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

REVISED GDP DATA

The Statistics Office will publish revised data for the gross domestic product growth in the 1995-2010 period.

UNIONS ON POLITICS, ECON TRENDS

The unions will hold a press conference to comment on current political situation, economic trends and expectations.

SLOVAK PM SAYS ITALY CAN COPE WITH DEBT CRISIS

Italy has the internal capacity to handle its worsening debt crisis but needs to act quickly, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Wednesday.

SEPT OUTPUT, TRADE SURPLUS ABOVE FCASTS

Slovak industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 7.4 percent year-on-year in September, accelerating from a 4.2 percent rise in August, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK X-MAS SALES SEEN RISING

Slovaks plan to spend more on Christmas shopping this year by around 17 percent, with an average family spending around 437 euros, mostly on books, cosmetics products and clothes, a survey by Deloitte Slovakia showed.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

