INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics Office will publish new industrial orders
data for October, 0800 GMT.
GOVT ON DOCTORS' PAY
The government will hold a special meeting to amend
legislation accordingly in order to complete its pledge to
doctors to hike their salaries, a promise made to avert collapse
of the country's health-care system.
OCT FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 570.1 MLN
The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a 570.1 million
euros surplus in October, after a revised 398.5 million euro
surplus in September, the Statistics Office said on Friday.
