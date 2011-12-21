BRATISLAVA, Dec 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

The central bank will publish preliminary October and reviased September current account balance data, 0900 GMT.

The bank said on Tuesday the balance's surplus rose in October, thanks to foreign trade surplus and lower income deficit.

Slovakia's current account surplus increased in October after a preliminary surplus of 149 million euros ($193.97 million) in September due to a bigger trade surplus and a lower income deficit, the central bank said on Tuesday.

ROMANIA TO JOIN CEE POWER MARKET LINK PLAN

Romania will join an ongoing effort to link central European power markets as part of a step to one day integrate the region with western Europe, the Hungarian grid operator said on Tuesday.

