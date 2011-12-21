BRATISLAVA, Dec 21 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank will publish preliminary October and
reviased September current account balance data, 0900 GMT.
The bank said on Tuesday the balance's surplus rose in
October, thanks to foreign trade surplus and lower income
deficit.
SLOVAK C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS RISES IN OCT
Slovakia's current account surplus increased in October
after a preliminary surplus of 149 million euros ($193.97
million) in September due to a bigger trade surplus and a lower
income deficit, the central bank said on Tuesday.
related news
ROMANIA TO JOIN CEE POWER MARKET LINK PLAN
Romania will join an ongoing effort to link central European
power markets as part of a step to one day integrate the region
with western Europe, the Hungarian grid operator said on
Tuesday.
related news
