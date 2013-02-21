Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRATISLAVA, Feb 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. BOND Slovakia sold more than planned of a new 10-year euro-denominated bond on Wednesday, with borrowing costs on the 1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) syndicated deal dropping to record lows. JOBLESS RATE Slovakia's jobless rate rose faster than expected to 14.80 percent in January, its highest since April 2004, from 14.44 percent in December, the country's labour office said on Wednesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ INVESTMENT Slovakia has a good chance of receiving an unspecified investment from German utility RWE, a company official said. RWE is looking at four European cities, including Bratislava and Kosice.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.