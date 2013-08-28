BRATISLAVA, Aug 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT
The Slovak cabinet to hold a session at 0700 GMT.
Related news:
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
===============================================================
BUDGET: The Eurostat will probably not accept Slovakia's
plan to use 240 million euros from the second savings pillar of
the pension system to cut the public sector deficit.
The government admits the deficit could reach 3.24 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP) this year rather than 2.94
percent as planned.
here
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)