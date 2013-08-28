BRATISLAVA, Aug 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVERNMENT The Slovak cabinet to hold a session at 0700 GMT. Related news: =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== BUDGET: The Eurostat will probably not accept Slovakia's plan to use 240 million euros from the second savings pillar of the pension system to cut the public sector deficit. The government admits the deficit could reach 3.24 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year rather than 2.94 percent as planned. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)