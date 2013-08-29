BRATISLAVA, Aug 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
4G NETWORK AUCTION: The Telecommunication Office is
accepting bids for an auction of 4G network mobile spectrum
frequencies until October 7.
Current market players Slovak Telekom, Orange
and a unit of Telefonica Czech Republic
have all participated in consultations ahead
of the auction along with companies Towercom, Satro and Swan.
Czech-based PPF Mobile Services is also interested.
that will allow the entry of a new operator into the market
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)