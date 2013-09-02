BRATISLAVA, Sept 2Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. CURRENT ACCOUNT Slovakia's current account surplus reached cumulative 1.69 billion euros for the first half of the year, the central bank said. Story: Related news: SUPERMARKETS Dutch grocer Ahold is in talks over the sale of its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in Slovakia, along with six petrol stations, news website www.sme.sk reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources. Story: Related news: =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= End-August budget balance data Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== ENERGY DEAL: Czech energy group EPH will buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak power utility Stredoslovenska Energetika from a unit of Electricite de France and will gain a managerial control over the company, the web site reports, citing motejlek.com. The deal is worth roughly 400 million euros ($527.44 million). here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)