BRATISLAVA, Sept 2Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Slovakia's current account surplus reached cumulative 1.69
billion euros for the first half of the year, the central bank
said.
Story: Related news:
SUPERMARKETS
Dutch grocer Ahold is in talks over the sale of
its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in Slovakia, along
with six petrol stations, news website www.sme.sk reported on
Friday, citing two unnamed sources.
Story: Related news:
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
End-August budget balance data
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
===============================================================
ENERGY DEAL: Czech energy group EPH will buy a 49 percent
stake in Slovak power utility Stredoslovenska Energetika from a
unit of Electricite de France and will gain a
managerial control over the company, the web site reports,
citing motejlek.com.
The deal is worth roughly 400 million euros ($527.44
million).
here
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)