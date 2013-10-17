BRATISLAVA, Oct 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
CPI
Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in September,
putting the annual inflation rate under EU methodology at 1.1
percent, data showed on Wednesday.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER
Forecasts for a surge in wind power in central Europe sent
regional day-ahead prices tumbling on Wednesday, and the premium
for Hungary widened due to its lower import capacity.
Story: Related news:
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
===============================================================
TELEKOM
Any proceeds from the state's potential sale of its 49
percent stake in Slovak Telekom should go to paying down state
debt, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.
The Telekom stake sale is unlikely to take place this year,
Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said.
here
** For a related story:
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)