NITRA - Jaguar Land Rover will start the construction of its factory in Nitra, western Slovakia.

IMMIGRATION: European Union countries agreed on Monday to slash funds from next year's EU budget to poor regions of the bloc, mostly in the east, while increasing spending to manage migration flows and spur growth.

AUTOMOTIVE: Employees of the German carmaker Volkswagen's Slovak factory will hold a protest on Tuesday against what they see as discrimination of old employees as the firm gives benefits like free transport or cash bonuses only to new employees.