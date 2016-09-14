BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS=================================== INDUSTRY: New industrial orders in euro zone member Slovakia fell sharply by 22.8 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, following a 0.5 percent rise in June, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CARS: Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has picked Japanese firm Takenaka and Czech company Vces, part of Bouygues group, as subcontractors for the Slovak factory it started building on Tuesday, the company said. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)