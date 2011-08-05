BRATISLAVA, Aug 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
DEXIA MAKES HISTORIC 4 BLN LOSS AS GREECE WEIGHS
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia SA took a hit from its
contribution to a Greek rescue and its disposal of toxic assets,
causing it to post its biggest ever quarterly loss of 4 billion
euros ($5.70 billion).
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ======================
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
COALITION MAJORITY IN FOCUS
Igor Matovic, expelled deputy from the Freedom and
Solidarity (SaS), is expected to form a new political party in
the near future with three other coalition deputies, stripping
the government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova of majority in
the parliament.
Hospodarske Noviny
ECONMIN RELAXED OVER SPP LAWSUITS
The economy ministry said lawsuits filed by gas utility
Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), against Slovakia over
prevented gas hike proposals, would not results into higher
prices or arbitrage cases.
Hospodarske Noviny
WEATHER COMPLICATES HARVEST
Bad weather is delaying start of harvest in Slovakia's
northern regions and it was also expected to hit grain crop
yields, the agriculture chamber said.
Hospodarske Noviny
(Compiled by Petra Kovacova in Bratislava)
