BRATISLAVA, Aug 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

DEXIA MAKES HISTORIC 4 BLN LOSS AS GREECE WEIGHS

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia SA took a hit from its contribution to a Greek rescue and its disposal of toxic assets, causing it to post its biggest ever quarterly loss of 4 billion euros ($5.70 billion).

COALITION MAJORITY IN FOCUS

Igor Matovic, expelled deputy from the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), is expected to form a new political party in the near future with three other coalition deputies, stripping the government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova of majority in the parliament.

ECONMIN RELAXED OVER SPP LAWSUITS

The economy ministry said lawsuits filed by gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), against Slovakia over prevented gas hike proposals, would not results into higher prices or arbitrage cases.

WEATHER COMPLICATES HARVEST

Bad weather is delaying start of harvest in Slovakia's northern regions and it was also expected to hit grain crop yields, the agriculture chamber said.

(Compiled by Petra Kovacova in Bratislava)

(Created by Martin Santa)