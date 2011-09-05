BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

PM AT ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will attend the Economic and social Committee meeting, 0700 GMT

BONDS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 2-year floating coupon, state bonds, due October 2013.

SLOVAKIA'S EFSF VOTE NOT BEFORE DEC - COALITION PARTY HEAD

The Slovak parliament will vote on strengthening the euro zone joint rescue fund in December at the earliest, the head of junior government party said on Sunday, prolonging uncertainty over when the new powers could take effect.

SLOVAK JAN-AUG STATE BUDGET DEFICIT EUR 2.02 BLN

The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 2.02 billion euros for January to August, narrowing from 2.82 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the finance ministry said on Friday.

SOCCER-IRELAND AND SLOVAKIA DRAW TO STAY LEVEL

Ireland drew 0-0 with a superior Slovakian side on Friday in a European Championship Group B qualifier that kept both teams level in second place, two points behind leaders Russia whom they will each face in the next few weeks.

====================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

PAYROLL-TAX REFORM

The coalition Christian Democrats (KDH) questioned its support for planned payroll-tax reform, opposing introduction of super-gross wage. The reforms is aimed to simplify the system.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

