BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0800 GMT. Government is expected to debate changes to the EFSF approved by the EU leaders on July 21, and send it to the parliament for a final vote, expected in coming weeks.

ECB'S MAKUCH ON EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Jozef Makuch, who is also head of Slovak central bank, will brief Slovakia's government on current situation in the euro zone and measures aimed to stabilise the turmoil.

COALITION MEETING

Leaders of the ruling coalition will meet to debate current euro zone and domestic issues. Debate on the EFSF agreements, 2012 state budget draft likely on agenda.

SLOVAK FINMIN SEEK STRONG CONDITIONALITY FOR GREEK AID

Both ongoing and future fiscal programmes for indebted euro zone member Greece must carry strong conditionality and Athens must meet pledges to improve its fiscal position, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Tuesday.

KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia's reformist government is heading towards a test of unity in the autumn, carrying with it the risk it may fall short of parliamentary support for changes to the European temporary bailout mechanisms (EFSF) and the second Greek bailout.

SLOVAK GROWTH PACE SLOWS IN Q2 ON EXPORTS, AUSTERITY

Slovakia's heavily export-reliant economy slowed in the second quarter, due to the weakening foreign demand and ongoing austerity measures curbing the government's spending, data showed on Tuesday.

SOCCER-ARMENIA BEAT SLOVAKIA TO KEEP ALIVE EURO HOPES

Armenia scored four second-half goals on Tuesday to crush Slovakia and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2012 finals.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

COALITION MAJORITY AT RISK

Anton Marincin, member of the coalition party the Christian Democrats (KDH), said he is considering to become an independent deputy. His move would shrink the government's slim majority in the parliament to 76, the minimum majority threshold in the 150-seat parliament. There are currently two independent deputies, supporting the coalition.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

OPPOSITION SMER CONTINUE TO LEAD POLLS

The centre-left opposition party SMER, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, remains the most popular party in Slovakia, a survey conducted by MVK agency showed, but parties of the current ruling coalition would get a combined majority if election were due in near future.

Sme, page 2

UMC EYES PRODUCTION EXPANSION

Slovak LCD-TVs and LCD-panels maker, Universal media corporation (UMC), said the company was in talks with two main Japanese electronics companies who want to transfer part of their to Slovakia, to boost UMC annual output to 800,000 units.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

PENSIONS SHOULD RISE BY 3.3 PCT

The pension should rise by 3.3 percent as of next January, what would be the last adjustment made based on inflation trends and average wage growth in the first half of the previous year. In 2013-2016 pensions should increase by a fixed amount.

Sme, page6

