BRATISLAVA, Sept 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

JULY INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA

The Statistics Office will publish July industrial output data, 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the July industrial output to rise by 7.5 percent.

JULY FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The Statistics Office will publish July foreign trade data, 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect in July a surplus of 98.5 million euros.

QUESTION HOUR

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and ministers will attend a regular question hour in the parliament to answer deputies' queries, 1200 GMT

SLOVAK PM QUESTIONS IF GREECE EARNING BAILOUT CASH

Greece seems to be failing to meet the conditions for receiving funds from its 110 billion euro ($154 billion) bailout package agreed last year, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Wednesday.

FEE FOR GREEK COLLATERAL IS CHIEF ISSUE -SOURCES

Countries that want collateral from Greece are likely to have to settle for a lower or even no share of eventual profits from the EFSF, the euro zone's bailout fund, euro zone sources said on Wednesday.

CZECH, SLOVAK STARS AMONG VICTIMS OF PLANE CRASH - OFFICIALS

Three Czech ice hockey world champions and a Slovak great were among the victims of a plane disaster that killed dozens north of Moscow on Wednesday, officials said.

DOZENS DEAD IN RUSSIAN HOCKEY TEAM PLANE CRASH

A passenger plane carrying a Russian ice hockey team to a season-opening match crashed after takeoff from a provincial airport on Wednesday, killing 43 people and plunging the Russian and international sports world into grief.

HOCKEY WORLD SHOCKED BY AIR CRASH TRAGEDY

The world of ice hockey was in shock and grief after suffering its "darkest day" when a plane carrying the Russian team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl crashed on Wednesday, killing 43 people and leaving just two survivors.

ECB'S MAKUCH EYES FISCAL UNION

Euro is a stable currency, but a fiscal union was the real long-term solution to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova cited the ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch as saying.

GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS INDEX DROPS

Slovakia's competitiveness is being hurt mainly by cronyism, law enforcement, corruption and weak infrastructure, businesses said in the World economic forum (WEF) survey said. The euro zone country is now ranked 69th, its worst placement to date.

