BRATISLAVA, Sept 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
JULY INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA
The Statistics Office will publish July industrial output
data, 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the July
industrial output to rise by 7.5 percent.
JULY FOREIGN TRADE DATA
The Statistics Office will publish July foreign trade data,
0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect in July a surplus of
98.5 million euros.
QUESTION HOUR
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and ministers will attend a
regular question hour in the parliament to answer deputies'
queries, 1200 GMT
SLOVAK PM QUESTIONS IF GREECE EARNING BAILOUT CASH
Greece seems to be failing to meet the conditions for
receiving funds from its 110 billion euro ($154 billion)
bailout package agreed last year, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova said on Wednesday.
FEE FOR GREEK COLLATERAL IS CHIEF ISSUE -SOURCES
Countries that want collateral from Greece are likely to
have to settle for a lower or even no share of eventual profits
from the EFSF, the euro zone's bailout fund, euro zone sources
said on Wednesday.
CZECH, SLOVAK STARS AMONG VICTIMS OF PLANE CRASH - OFFICIALS
Three Czech ice hockey world champions and a Slovak great
were among the victims of a plane disaster that killed dozens
north of Moscow on Wednesday, officials said.
DOZENS DEAD IN RUSSIAN HOCKEY TEAM PLANE CRASH
A passenger plane carrying a Russian ice hockey team to a
season-opening match crashed after takeoff from a provincial
airport on Wednesday, killing 43 people and plunging the Russian
and international sports world into grief.
HOCKEY WORLD SHOCKED BY AIR CRASH TRAGEDY
The world of ice hockey was in shock and grief after
suffering its "darkest day" when a plane carrying the Russian
team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl crashed on Wednesday, killing 43 people
and leaving just two survivors.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
ECB'S MAKUCH EYES FISCAL UNION
Euro is a stable currency, but a fiscal union was the real
long-term solution to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis,
Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova cited the ECB Governing
Council member Jozef Makuch as saying.
Sme, page 11
GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS INDEX DROPS
Slovakia's competitiveness is being hurt mainly by cronyism,
law enforcement, corruption and weak infrastructure, businesses
said in the World economic forum (WEF) survey said. The euro
zone country is now ranked 69th, its worst placement to date.
Sme, page 10
